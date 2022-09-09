x
Give Life, Walk & Bike Event

Community Event on September 24th to benefit ECMC and Connect Life
Credit: ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People of all ages and abilities are invited to attend. Walkers, bikes, trikes, scooters & strollers are all welcome!  Come out on Saturday, September 24th, to Delaware Park Ring RoadCome and celebrate the gift of life in honor of Marcy Dandes,  a fierce advocate for ECMC and the Donate Life Mission through ConnectLife. Proceeds from the 3rd Annual Marcy Dandes Bike Ride and Walk will support a new comfort room at ECMC where families can gather to discuss end-of-life decisions for loved ones in a warm, caring & private environment.

Registration opens at 8:30am, Family Bike Ride and Walk around Ring Road 9:30am-10:30am, Post event celebration 10:30am-12pm with DJ Milk, refreshments, bike rodeo and more! 

$25 Per Adult • $10 Per Child • $50 Family 4 Pack

Fore more information visit MarcyDandesRide.givesmart.com or text MarcyDandesRide to 76278.

