Give Life, Walk & Bike Event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People of all ages and abilities are invited to attend. Walkers, bikes, trikes, scooters & strollers are all welcome! Come out on Saturday, September 24th, to Delaware Park Ring RoadCome and celebrate the gift of life in honor of Marcy Dandes, a fierce advocate for ECMC and the Donate Life Mission through ConnectLife. Proceeds from the 3rd Annual Marcy Dandes Bike Ride and Walk will support a new comfort room at ECMC where families can gather to discuss end-of-life decisions for loved ones in a warm, caring & private environment.