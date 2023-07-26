Garden Bros Nuclear Circus returns to Buffalo

The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is making its return for the 2023 season.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for something fun to do rain or shine? The Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is bringing back their Big Top tent to Buffalo this week.

The Humans Gone Wild edition of this circus will be at the Eastern Hills Mall parking lot from July 27 until August 6. This multi-million dollar production will include breathtaking special effects, arena seating, concert-style sound and lighting as well as five rings bursting with excitement, laughter, and memories for all who attend.

The big tent ensures that the event can happen rain or shine, and is climate controlled as well.

The circus will be set up at the Eastern Hills Mall located at 4545 Transit Road in Williamsville.

The tickets for the event are available online, and there is a variety of ticket options available for all interested.

This Weekend!! Buffalo NY (Williamsville NY) Garden Bros Nuclear Circus World's Largest Circus Under The World's Largest... Posted by Garden Bros Circus on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

There will be a kid's zone at the event with a circus pony, giant slide, bouncy house, face painting, and more for the whole family to enjoy. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the event too.