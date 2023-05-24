Live Music, Food and Fun for youth 12-20 on Saturday, June 10th at Hamlin Park in East Aurora.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ITAC (It Takes A Community) and Face2Face Drug & Alcohol prevention coalitions have teamed to present Free Zone Music Fest on Saturday, June 10th, 1-5pm in Hamlin Park, East Aurora. This event is geared for youth ages 12-20 providing a safe, alcohol and drug free, fun event to help promote awareness of substance use and enhance communication between parents, youth, educators, and residents. ITAC and Face2Face have joined together with the mission foster drug-free communities through outreach, education and youth engagement while empowering young people to become the next generation of resilient leaders.

Free Zone Music Fest will feature two local youth bands, Taken By Storm at 1pm and False Alarm at 3:30pm. In addition to the live music there will be lawn games and activities. This event is open to families and all ages to enjoy. Food and drinks will also be available, as well as informational and educational tables.