Take a tour of Buffalo's City Hall

Buffalo's City hall is hosting a tour of the building for free for guests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to take a look in side City Hall and all its floors? They are offering people the opportunity to take a free tour of the building next week.

Buffalo's City Hall was built & opened in 1931, and has been a masterpiece of art deco design for the Buffalo community. It sits 398 ft. tall, and guests can tour every floor except the 28 floor observation deck due to being under construction for repairs.

The tour is free, and lasts around one hour to showcase both the art and history of the building. People visiting the building must go through security to enter, and are subject to search if necessary. People should meet the tour group by the elevators in the lobby and can enter the building through both entrances on Elmwood, and Niagara Square.

Reservations are made through Explore Buffalo and for the tour must be made two hours prior to the tour time, and can be made here. People cannot do walk-in reservations.

upcoming tour dates include

Monday, July 31, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Thursday, August 3, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Friday, August 4, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Monday, August 7, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 @ 12:00 PM

Our City Hall tour with docent Harry today was a big hit! We even had visitors from France (pictured) and a family from... Posted by Explore Buffalo on Thursday, July 27, 2023

All firearms, mace, and other weapons are prohibited in City Hall.