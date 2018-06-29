Several communities are celebrating Independence Day over the next few days. Here's a list of communities having fireworks displays. If you don't see a display listed, please send us a message on our Facebook page and we'll work to get it up there. Fireworks launch at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, June 30

  • Cherry Creek- 10pm
  • Collins- Town Park 9:45pm (rain date 7/7)
  • Grand Island- Fantasy Island
  • Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls

Sunday, July 1

  • Clarence- Town Park
  • Ellicottville- Holiday Valley following BPO concert
  • Grand Island- Fantasy Island
  • Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls
  • Niagara Falls- Seneca Niagara Casino 9:40pm
  • Sardinia- Veterans Park

Monday, July 2

  • Grand Island- Fantasy Island
  • Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls

Tuesday, July 3

  • Akron- Veterans Park
  • Batavia- Dwyer Stadium (after the Batavia Muckdogs game)
  • Buffalo- Coca Cola Field after the Bisons' game
  • Cheektowaga- Town Park
  • East Aurora- Hamlin Park (rain date 7/4)
  • Grand Island- Fantasy Island
  • Little Valley- Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds
  • Lockport- Outwater Park
  • Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls
  • Olcott/Newfane- Krull Park 10pm
  • Town of Tonawanda- Kenney Field (Rain date 7/6)

Wednesday, July 4

  • Amherst- UB North Campus Baird Point (rain date 7/6 at Bassett Park)
  • Cassadaga- Flares around the lake 9:30pm
  • Concord- Community Park
  • Dunkirk- Memorial Park/Dunkirk Pier
  • Findley Lake- 10pm
  • Grand Island- Fantasy Island
  • Lakewood- Hartley Park 10pm
  • Lancaster- Village 10pm
  • Lewiston- Academy Park
  • Lyndonville- High School parking lot (rain date 7/5)
  • Mayville- Lakeside Park 10pm
  • Niagara Falls- Hyde Park
  • Niagara Falls- Goat Island & Canadian side
  • Olean- Bradner Stadium
  • Orchard Park-Middle School 9:30pm
  • Pendleton- Town Park
  • Tonawanda/North Tonawanda- Niawanda Park 9:40pm
  • Warsaw- Village Park 10pm
  • Wheatfield- Oppenheim Park

