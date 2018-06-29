Several communities are celebrating Independence Day over the next few days. Here's a list of communities having fireworks displays. If you don't see a display listed, please send us a message on our Facebook page and we'll work to get it up there. Fireworks launch at dusk, unless otherwise noted.

Saturday, June 30

Cherry Creek- 10pm

Collins- Town Park 9:45pm (rain date 7/7)

Grand Island- Fantasy Island

Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls

Sunday, July 1

Clarence- Town Park

Ellicottville- Holiday Valley following BPO concert

Grand Island- Fantasy Island

Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls

Niagara Falls- Seneca Niagara Casino 9:40pm

Sardinia- Veterans Park

Monday, July 2

Grand Island- Fantasy Island

Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls

Tuesday, July 3

Akron- Veterans Park

Batavia- Dwyer Stadium (after the Batavia Muckdogs game)

Buffalo- Coca Cola Field after the Bisons' game

Cheektowaga- Town Park

East Aurora- Hamlin Park (rain date 7/4)

Grand Island- Fantasy Island

Little Valley- Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds

Lockport- Outwater Park

Niagara Falls- Goat Island or Canadian Side of the falls

Olcott/Newfane- Krull Park 10pm

Town of Tonawanda- Kenney Field (Rain date 7/6)

Wednesday, July 4

Amherst- UB North Campus Baird Point (rain date 7/6 at Bassett Park)

Cassadaga- Flares around the lake 9:30pm

Concord- Community Park

Dunkirk- Memorial Park/Dunkirk Pier

Findley Lake- 10pm

Grand Island- Fantasy Island

Lakewood- Hartley Park 10pm

Lancaster- Village 10pm

Lewiston- Academy Park

Lyndonville- High School parking lot (rain date 7/5)

Mayville- Lakeside Park 10pm

Niagara Falls- Hyde Park

Niagara Falls- Goat Island & Canadian side

Olean- Bradner Stadium

Orchard Park-Middle School 9:30pm

Pendleton- Town Park

Tonawanda/North Tonawanda- Niawanda Park 9:40pm

Warsaw- Village Park 10pm

Wheatfield- Oppenheim Park

