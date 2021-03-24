Fight for Air Climb -Buffalo

Climb in-person or travel around the world in a virtual Climb for the American Lung Association

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's American Lung Association Buffalo Fight for Air Climb is taking the climb outside and around the world. This popular stair climb event is re-imagined to offer a safe in-person climb experience or a virtual climb around the world to help raise money to defeat lung cancer, ease the burden of lung disease and improve the air we breath.

Be one of 800 and register to join the Buffalo Fight for Air Climb in-person event on Saturday, May 22nd at Buffalo Bills Stadium or choose the ClimbYourWay virtual option and challenge yourself with climb challenges around the world at famous landmarks. Just like in the past, how you climb is up to you! Those participating in the in-person event can also participate in the ClimbYourWay and Climb21 Challenge as a training tool.

The in-person event is Saturday, May 22nd at Buffalo Bills Stadium and is limited to 800 participants. Registration is first come first serve, registration will close on Friday, May 14th at midnight to allow for scheduling and social distancing. Register for in-person event Click Here. For those registered for the in-person event , there is a fundraising minimum of $100 and a mandatory packet pick-up on May 16th. Packet Pick-Up will be scheduled to allow for social distancing and give registrants the opportunity to turn in donations and pick-up their t-shirt, bibs and fundraising incentives.

New this year is the ClimbYourWay & Climb21 Challenge for those unable to attend the in-person event this virtual option is a chance to travel the world. For the 21 Days before the live- event, 5/2-5/22 virtually climb famous landmarks across the globe and in your own backyard.

Register for the ClimbYourWay, Climb21 option and receive special access to the Fight for Air Climb App (available for apple and android devices) and track your activity while completing the same number of steps as iconic landmarks like Eiffel Tower, Grand Canyon and the world's tallest buildings. Click Here to register for the ClimbYourWay -Climb 21.

The American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb Safe Commitment includes spatial distancing, health screenings, sanitation protocols, and face masks.



The American Lung Association is committed to the health and safety of our participants and volunteers and will continue to closely monitor public health conditions and CDC guidelines for the 2021 event.

The American Lung Association has also worked to combat COVID-19 by launching the COVID-19 Action Initiative, a comprehensive $25M initiative to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory virus pandemics.

This initiative will be used to fund respiratory research, enhance key public health measures through education and advocacy, and establish an advanced network of public and private entities to develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies, to stop future respiratory virus pandemics.