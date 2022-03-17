Fight For Air Climb Buffalo

Climb Higher at Highmark Stadium on May 7th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb takes place on Saturday, May 7th at Highmark Stadium. Walk, run or race over 800 steps around Highmark Stadium and "climb" your way to a cure for lung disease. Each climber will receive a specific start time, event check-in begins at 9am with a post event celebration beginning at 10:30am.

Start on the 100-level concourse of one end zone and end your race by running down the steps and onto the field of the opposite end zone.

This year, there is a new challenge, the Ultimate Climber route! This route takes you around the entire 100-level of Highmark Stadium by climbing up, down, and across each section and ending up running onto the field at Highmark Stadium (approximately 1,800 steps). As the ultimate Climb challenge, this participation type has a registration fee and fundraising minimum of $250. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to climb the entire 100-level of the stadium and extra recognition and swag!

Register on-line today and start your fundraising. Registration will be $35. Day-of registration will be $50. Ultimate Climber registration is $45, no day-off registration for Ultimate Climber. Click Here for information and registration. Every climber receives an official Fight For Air Climb t-shirt

Climb Challenge levels include:

Stadium Climber: For all civilian climbers who will be climbing in their usual athletic gear. This is for any and all to join whether you are going to walk, run or sprint!

Elite Climber: For our civilian climbers who classify themselves as competitive racers

GORUCK: This option is for endurance athletes and anyone looking to increase difficulty of their climb. GORUCK climbers carry weighted rucksacks for the duration of the event based on GORUCK weight guidelines and rules.

Firefighter: This option is for any member of a local fire department or fire company looking to climb with their department team. In the registration process, you will select if you will climb in full gear, in full gear and on air, or if you will just be climbing in no gear but representing your department. We will have full-gear awards and full-gear & on-air awards. Any firefighter who is not climbing in gear will still qualify for our first responder awards.

First Responder: Police officers, paramedics and other first responders who will be climbing in some sort of departmental gear (i.e. EMS jumpsuit, SWAT gear, etc.) to represent your local organization. If you are not climbing in any departmental gear, we encourage you to select “stadium climber”.

NEW!! Ultimate Climber: This is our extended full-stadium route option. Climb the full 100-level of Highmark Stadium to earn extra recognition. There is a higher registration fee and a $250 fundraising minimum associated with this participation type.

Proceeds benefit American Lung Association, the leading organization dedicated to saving lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through education, advocacy and research.

COVID-19 Action Initiative- The Lung Association has launched the COVID-19 Action Initiative, a comprehensive $25M initiative to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory virus pandemics.

LUNG FORCE-The American Lung Association's LUNG FORCE initiative unites women, men and caregivers across the country to stand together against lung cancer, the leading cancer killer. Through education, advocacy and research, we work to provide hope to all those impacted by the disease and to save more lives.

To learn more about American Lung Association programs and initiatives - Click Here.