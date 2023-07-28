Feed the Botanical Gardens fishy friends

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is looking for your help to feed their fish.
This family friendly opportunity will give people the chance to visit Buffalo's beautiful Botanical Gardens, and feed their family of koi fish. In doing this people will receive exclusive access to the unique gardens, and a special learning experience.
Each guest receives a cup of koi fish food, fun facts about the gardens koi family and regular day admission to explore the garden afterwards.
Feedings happen every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and people can buy their tickets online here.
Adults & students 13 and up for admission costs $20, Kids 3-12 are $15, and kids under 2 are free but must have a registration ticket. Member discounts do not apply to fish feeding sessions.
To learn more or visit the gardens people can check out www.buffalogardens.com