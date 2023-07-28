Feed the Botanical Gardens fishy friends

The Botanical Garden is offering people the opportunity to come feed their koi fish on select dates.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is looking for your help to feed their fish.

This family friendly opportunity will give people the chance to visit Buffalo's beautiful Botanical Gardens, and feed their family of koi fish. In doing this people will receive exclusive access to the unique gardens, and a special learning experience.

Each guest receives a cup of koi fish food, fun facts about the gardens koi family and regular day admission to explore the garden afterwards.

Feedings happen every Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and people can buy their tickets online here.

Did you know that the Botanical Gardens is home to more than just plants? Come meet our family of koi and Feed the Fish!... Posted by Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens on Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Adults & students 13 and up for admission costs $20, Kids 3-12 are $15, and kids under 2 are free but must have a registration ticket. Member discounts do not apply to fish feeding sessions.