The seasons change and leaves may be falling but the fun is here to stay for the whole family.

WEST FALLS, N.Y. — West Falls Center for the Arts and the Blueberry Treehouse Farm will be holding its second annual Fallsfest on October 14 and 15 in West Falls, New York.

You can expect live music, crafts and activities for kids, pumpkin smashing, vendors and much more.

The Fallsfest will be from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.- 6p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for adults are $10 , children 3-12 $5 and kids 2 and under are free.