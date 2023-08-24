Great Pumpkin Farm returns for 2023 season

The popular fall themed farm will be returning for the 2023 season. They released the schedule of weekend events throughout the fall months.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Pumpkin spice and everything nice! Fall is just around the corner and the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence has announced their opening weekend dates for the 2023 season.

The popular fall time farm will be having its first opening weekend on September 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Opening weekend will feature activities for visitors such as the corn maze, boo barn, amusement rides, zombie train, hayrides, and more.

The opening weekend will have dinosaurs in the corn maze from noon - 4 p.m. for some prehistoric family fun.

It is also going to be Armed Forces weekend, and those visiting for the opening days will get free admission for themselves and one guest with proper military ID. This promotion includes Military, Veterans, Police & Fire.

Tickets for the farm are available both online, and at the gate for $15 on festival weekends and Columbus and Indigenous People's day, and $12 for seniors 65 and over. Farm visits on weekdays are free admission for all.

Admission tickets to the farm on weekends includes

Free Magic Show with Mike & Annie ($5 value)

Free Petting Zoo

Free Mega Slide Ride ($5 value)

Free Cow Train Ride ($3 value)

Free Boo Barn Entry ($5 value)

Free Tractor Drawn Hayride ($5 value)

Free Face painting ($3 value)

Free Children & Adult Pie Eating Contests

Free Scarecrow Making Contest

Free Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Free Mummy Wrapping Contest

Free kids craft area

Coupons with your paid admission include

$1 off the Corn maze

$1 off the Panning for Gems

$1 off the Zombie Train

$1 off the Jumbo Pillows

$1 off the Apple/Pumpkin Cannons

$1 off the Big Oak Express Train Ride

The farm is also looking to hire people for the new season and posted on their social media a list of positions available that include tour guides, tractor drivers, and more. People interested should go to their website and click employment opportunities under the 'about' tab to learn more.

💵Earn money! Have loads of fun! 📆Work available from September 9th thru November 5th. Positions available... Posted by The Great Pumpkin Farm on Monday, August 7, 2023