What To Do

Ride on a model train while admiring the fall foliage

Local non-profit Mud Creek Central is giving people the chance to see fall foliage in a fun way.
Credit: Mud Creek Central Railroad

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A local non-profit group of small scale ride on model railroaders are offering people a fun way to enjoy the fall foliage this season in Lockport. 

The fall train rides will be happening at Mud Creek Central Railroad on Saturday September, 30 from 10am - 4pm. The event will give people the chance to come check out the groups large scale ride-on trains that will be themed for Halloween, and enjoy the outside fall leaves changing colors. 

The event will also have a children's play area to check out, food, drinks, and more. The trains track is over 2 miles on over 20 acres of land. 

Fall Harvest Open House 2023, September 30 10 to 4

Posted by Mud Creek Central Railroad on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

To learn more people can visit the groups Facebook page here

