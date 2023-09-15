Ride on a model train while admiring the fall foliage

Local non-profit Mud Creek Central is giving people the chance to see fall foliage in a fun way.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A local non-profit group of small scale ride on model railroaders are offering people a fun way to enjoy the fall foliage this season in Lockport.

The fall train rides will be happening at Mud Creek Central Railroad on Saturday September, 30 from 10am - 4pm. The event will give people the chance to come check out the groups large scale ride-on trains that will be themed for Halloween, and enjoy the outside fall leaves changing colors.

The event will also have a children's play area to check out, food, drinks, and more. The trains track is over 2 miles on over 20 acres of land.

Fall Harvest Open House 2023, September 30 10 to 4 Posted by Mud Creek Central Railroad on Wednesday, August 30, 2023