Ellicottville Jazz & Blues weekend

Jazz & Blues returns to the streets of Ellicottville

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Looking to listen to some Jazz & Blues music this upcoming weekend? The musical event will be returning to the streets of Ellicottville on July 27 - 30.

The event will kick off with music on Thursday from 6-8pm at popular restaurants Balloons, and the Gin Mill.

People can wander through the village throughout the weekend and choose from a variety of Jazz & Blues performances that will be street-side at numerous bars and restaurants down the street.

Fridays performances will be from 6pm - 10pm, Saturdays 1pm - 10, and capping off the weekend Sundays are 1pm - 2pm.

Such a fun weekend to be in Ellicottville!! Mark your calendars, send out the group text, and get ready for a weekend full of live music- all free! Posted by Ellicottville, NY on Thursday, July 20, 2023

People can click here to view the list of popular headliners and performances.