After year away, Ellicottville Fall Festival returns this weekend

Jessica Wallace, the business development manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce, discussed the comeback of Ellicottville Fall Festival.

ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A southern tier staple is back this weekend.

Ellicottville's annual fall festival is happening Saturday and Sunday, after getting canceled last year for COVID reasons.

There will be food, music, crafts, chairlift rides, and all of your favorite fall activities. An organizer told 2 On Your Side that there will also be a few changes this year.

"One of the big things we did this year was we eliminated our kids carnival, and instead invited the P.U.N.T. Foundation to come down and do a kid fun zone," said Jessica Wallace, the business development manager for the Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce.

She added: "We also have Turf for Tots coming down, and they're going to be set up here on the villager lawn. In addition to that we have a vaccine clinic Saturday from 11 to 3, and they'll be in front of Katie's Café."