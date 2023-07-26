Eden Corn Festival returns August 3

The Eden Corn Festival makes its return for its 59th year

EDEN, N.Y. — Ready to indulge in the best corn eating weekend? The Eden Corn Festival has made its return for its 59th year.

The Eden Corn Festival was born in 1963, and has continued to be a fun family event for all. The festival historically was said to always be hosted in the beginning of August due to it being the time of year when Eden’s sweet corn is most tender.

The festival is a yearly tradition for the town of Eden happening this year on August 3-6, and has announced that this years theme will be "Down on the Farm" adding a fun new twist to this years festivities, and parade.

People can kick off the corn filled weekend on August 3 with the hometown pet show that begins at 5pm. Following the pet show at 7:30pm there will be an open mic night to highlight local talent.

Hamburg Brewing Company will be introducing a new beverage while at the festival called "Eden Corn Festival Cream Ale". Those looking to try this beer that was made specially for the event can find it at the Legion Beer Barn and Beer Tent while supplies last during the festival.

Along with food, and Beverage the festival will be bringing back its 2nd year of the BBQ Competition Cookoff. The competition will take place on Saturday at 3pm, and end on Sunday with judging at 2:30pm on the main stage.