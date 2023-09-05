Borderland Music festival returning to East Aurora next weekend

The popular local music festival will be making its return to East Aurora in just a few weeks.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Looking to get outside and listen to some music one last time before we get cold weather here in Buffalo? The Borderland Music Festival is your chance.

Happening September 15-17, the local music festival will be at Knox Farm for a fun music filled weekend. The event is open to those of all ages, and tickets are required.

Gates for the event open at 1pm on Friday, and 11:00am on both Saturday, and Sunday. Friday and Saturday the festival runs until 10:30pm, and Sunday until 8:00pm. It is also a rain or shine event, and will happen regardless of weather.

There will also be shuttles running from the Kissing Bridge Campground for the festival but is strictly for campers only to use. Shuttle passes must be purchased beforehand.

Anyone using a rideshare app such as Uber or Lyft should use this address for pick-up and drop-offs 437 Buffalo Rd. East Aurora, NY 14052. Those people getting dropped off their can enter the festival through box office #2 which will have signs directing those past the dog park.

Ticket prices for the festival include

They also offer camping options which people can find and purchase tickets for here.

There will be a variety of food and drink beverages available for purchase at the event. Small snacks are allowed to be brought into the festival but no coolers or picnic baskets will be permitted. Empty water bottles are also allowed as there will be fillable stations on site.

The lineup for the festival includes headlining music group names such as

Goose

Trey Anastaio

Moe

NYS Dead Collation

People can check out a full lineup below and at borderlandfestival.com

The 2023 Festival Schedule is here! Get your 3-Day or Single-Day passes today and we’ll see you in a few short weeks on the Borderland. 🙌 Passes at Borderlandfestival.com Posted by Borderland Music + Arts Festival on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Let’s Go Buffalo! 5 Years on the Borderland & we’re ready for the biggest birthday bash yet! Love in the air, music on the farm and memories that last a lifetime. See you soon! Tickets selling fast! Get your passes today at Borderlandfestival.com! Posted by Borderland Music + Arts Festival on Monday, September 4, 2023