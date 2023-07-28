Rain or shine East Auroras side walk sale and street festival will be happening Saturday

The East Aurora Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual sidewalk sale and street festival.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — This weekend, East Aurora is celebrating the 54th year of their annual sidewalk sale and street festival.

The sidewalk sale and street festival will begin on Saturday, July 29 from 10 am - 4 pm. It is a rain or shine event and will be located on Main Street.

The event will feature

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Chalk Walk Murals

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Operation Kids – A special feature focusing on businesses run by local children. Look for the big white tent on Main Street, near Olean Street.

11 a.m. & 2 p.m. – Martial Arts Demonstration

Noon – Storytime with Wonderland Character Entertainment WNY.

DJ Entertainment throughout the day.

There will be over 100 vendors at the event, and those traveling through the village should be aware that Main Street will be closed from Elm & Riley Street during the event.

Yes, our weekend plans are still a go - Rain or Shine. So slip on your rain gear or better yet just embrace the weather... Posted by Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 28, 2023