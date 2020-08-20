CycleNation Goes Virtual

Create your own adventure with this six week challenge to benefit American Heart Association

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year CycleNation is going Virtual! Register today for this 6 week challenge, Wednesday, September 16th through October 29th.

Each week participants will have a challenge to log miles either by cycling, running, walking, swimming.... you name it! You get to create your own adventure while raising funds for American Heart Association.

Register Today Click Here!

Each week participants will receive a new challenge leading up to a grand virtual celebration on October 29th, WORLD STROKE DAY, where CycleNation Events across the country will celebrate achievements.

Click Here to make a donation and support local participants.

For nearly 100 years the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke working to save and improve lives. By joining CycleNation you are a part of a community across the country working to stop the cycle of heart disease and stroke.

The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association recommends at least 150 minutes per week of moderate intensity physical activity.

Join us and get moving to support The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for this unique challenge.