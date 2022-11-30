CycleNation Buffalo

A high energy indoor cycling event to benefit American Heart Association on November 30th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ride the revolution, join 2 On Your Side for CycleNation, a high energy indoor cycling event to benefit American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. This year's event takes place Wednesday, November 30th, 5pm-9pm, at ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park.

Help raise awareness and funds for heart disease and stroke in Western New York. You can participate solo or form a team! Each participant will have a stationary/spin bike and set time to ride, rides will feature Spin instructors from area cycling centers. CycleNation is for people anywhere in their cycling fitness journey – beginner or king of the mountain. It’s not a race; you can go hard or take it slow. Riders are encouraged to find their own pace and take breaks. It's all about having fun.

Click here to register today!

Fundraising minimum is $250 per rider, $2,500 for a team.

Event Details

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

ADPRO Sports Training Center ,1 Bills Drive, Buffalo, NY 14127

Check-In 5:00pm

Ride Begins 6:00pm

Funds raised by cyclists will be used for stroke, heart and brain-centric research, prevention, and advocacy. Your funding of life-saving research can lead to better treatment and longer lives for millions of Americans.

Every 4 minutes someone dies of a stroke. And heart disease is the leading killer of Americans. Stroke affects nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. every year.

Click Here for more information about the American Heart Association.