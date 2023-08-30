x
Anderson's hosting cone with a cop event

Anderson's and the Tonawanda Police Club are teaming up for an event and the first 300 kids will get a free ice cream cone token.
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Anderson's and the Tonawanda Police Club are teaming up to host a fun event where the community can come have an ice cream cone with their local law enforcement in a non-threatening environment. 

Cone with a cop is on August 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anderson's on Sheridan Drive. 

The first 300 kids who attend the event will get a token for a free ice cream cone of their choice. Buffalo's Captain America impersonator will also be at the event for pictures. 

To learn more visit ttpoliceclub.com

