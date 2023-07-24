Christmas in July flea market coming to North Tonawanda

NT Super Flea is celebrating Christmas in July at their seasonal flea market.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Looking to start celebrating Christmas a few months early? The NT Super Flea will be hosting in Christmas in July market for all your holly jolly needs.

The market will be on both July 29 and July 30 from 8am - 4pm located at the Greenhouse Events Center in North Tonawanda.

The regular market is held seasonally in the summer on Saturdays & Sundays June through August, but this market will have a fun Christmas twist. People visiting can find Christmas decor, gifts, and will receive a free Christmas gift if $20 or more is spent.

Both new and old local vendors will be present at the market. Santa will also be there on both days from 12-2pm with a free gift for the kids. Parents are encouraged to bring their own camera for any pictures they wish to take.

To learn more about the event, people can visit the Facebook page.