Chautauqua Food Festival returns this week

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Looking for something to do this week? The Chautauqua Food Festival is happening now until Friday, August 25.

The Food Festival kicked off on Sunday, August 20 and goes until Friday with daily hours of noon - 8 p.m. for guests. People should not that some of the vendors may close from 2-4 p.m.

The festival is located at the Chautauqua Institution Bestor Plaza and offers a wide variety of different food vendors for people to try out.

All food vendors will only be accepting food tickets for payment, and people attending can purchase a five pack of tickets for $10. Other local vendors at the event such as retail will be accepting cash or card based on their preference. Information and ticket tents will be at the event for those looking to get tickets.

There will be a special chef series at the event on the 21, 22, and 24 featuring three dinner options with Chef Bruce Stanton, Chef Darian Bryan and President's Cottage Chefs Ben Shropshire & Dan Wongprapan.

