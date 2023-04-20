National Relay Coming through Western New York on Thursday, May 11th.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Walk in honor, walk in celebration of our active military, veterans, first responders and their families.

Carry The Load National Relay will travel through Western New York on Thursday, May 11th, beginning in Niagara Falls with stops through Tonawanda and downtown Buffalo. Carry The Load National Relay consists of five routes that cover 20,000 miles across 50 states including 36 National Cemeteries culminating on Memorial Day Weekend in Dallas. Click Here to see the Relay Route, scroll down to May 11th for WNY route.

Carry The Load was founded in 2011 by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs, Clint Bruce, and Stephen Holley, with the mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day. Carry The Load helps to raise awareness and honor active military, veterans, first responders and their families. Proceeds from Carry The Load benefit 3 programs, Awareness, Continuum of Care, and Education.