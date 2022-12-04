Carry The Load National Relay - Thursday, May 12th

Walk in honor, walk in celebration of our military, veterans, first responders and thier families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the very first time, Carry The Load National Relay will travel through Western New York on Thursday, May 12th. This National Relay consists of five routes that cover 20,000 miles across 48 states. The relay team walks and cycles daily throughout the 32-day Memorial May campaign where people of all ages can join to honor and remember our fallen heroes. The National Relay culminates at the Dallas Memorial March on Memorial Day Weekend.

All are invited to take part as the Carry The Load National Relay travels through WNY on Thursday, May 12th either in-person or virtually. Come out to cheer on the relay team or join by walking a leg or two. Every shout, clap and stride help to honor and remember our nation’s heroes.

Click Here to see the Walk route -scroll down to day #9. WNY Relay Route begins at 7:30am at DiCamillo Bakery in Niagara Falls, NY and makes its way to Niagara Falls State Park, followed by stops at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda and Veterans Park in Tonawanda. Final stops are at the Buffalo History Museum and Buffalo Fire Department Engine No 20.