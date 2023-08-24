Psychic Fair this weekend

A Psychic Fair will be happening this weekend at the Ismalia Shrine Temple.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Looking to attend a cool event this weekend?

The Buffalo Psychic Fair is happening on August 26 and 27 at the Ismailia Shrine Temple on Southwestern Boulevard from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The event will give people the opportunity to connect with the unseen through Psychic readings, try out oura photos, and shop around the vendors.

Vendors at the fair will have jewelry, crystals, gemstones, and more for those shopping at the event.

Admission to the event is $10, and it is good to use for both days. Tickets are only sold at the door of the event, and not online. Admission also includes a free crystal or tumbled stone for guests attending the event.

✨ Elevate Your Spirit at Ismalia Shrine Club's Experience Psychic Fair, August 26-27! 🌈 Connect with the unseen through... Posted by Experience Psychic Fair on Monday, August 21, 2023