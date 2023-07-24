Buffalo Irish Festival returns to the Buffalo Outer Harbor

Buffalo Irish Fest will be returning at the end of July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The lakeside lawn at the Buffalo Outer Harbor welcomes back the Buffalo Irish festival on July 28 from 5-10pm, July 29 from 11am - 10pm, and July 30 from 10am - 3pm.

The Buffalo Irish Center hosts the festival, and is passionate about keeping the Irish culture alive in Buffalo.

The festival will celebrate the best of Irish culture, music, food, dance, and history. Tickets for the event can be purchased both online, and in person at the day of the event. Ticket costs vary depending on the day such as

Friday $10

Saturday $15

Sunday $10

Weekend Pass $30

Friday VIP $50

Saturday VIP $50

Sunday VIP $50

Kids 16 years of age and younger will be free, and those who attend the traditional Irish mass on Sunday, July 30 under the festival tent will receive free admission for that day.

The festival will kick off with a parade of flags on Friday night at 5pm as an opening ceremony.

The festival will have a wide variety of experiences throughout the weekend for those of all ages to enjoy.

A cultural tent will provide classes and workshops on Irish literature, language, and traditional music throughout the weekend for those interested at the event. There will also be displays and lectures on local Irish history as well.

Food, and Drinks will be available for purchase from vendors at the festival with an eating area on site, but guests are asked to not bring in any outside food or drinks when entering the grounds.

People interested in viewing the full music performance schedule can click here and to view a vendor list can click here.