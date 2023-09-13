Harlem Globetrotters return to Buffalo

The Harlem Globetrotters will be coming back to KeyBank this winter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Harlem Globetrotters will be making a pit stop on their world tour to Buffalo this February.

They will be playing at KeyBank on February 2, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online when presale begins on Monday September, 18 at 10am through Sunday September 24 until 11:59pm. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Monday September, 25 at 10am.

A few must see players at the show include

Hammer

TNT

Cheese

Torch

Hot Shot

Jet

Wham

Thunder

This years show will also include a new fan-filled halftime skills showcase. People attending the game will get to enjoy players slam, dunk, and dribble live in the family fun event.