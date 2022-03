The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church announced Sunday the festival will return June 3, 4 and 5.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greek Festival in Buffalo is making a return after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

There will be live music, cultural events and of course delicious food!

The festival will be held at the church on the corner of West Utica Street and Delaware Avenue.