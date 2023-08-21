Buffalo German Fest returns

The Buffalo German Fest is returning to Cheektowaga Town Park in September.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Buffalo German Fest has announced that it will be returning on September 1 and 2 to Cheektowaga Town Park.

The event will kick off on Friday at 6:30 p.m. with keg tapping and live music from the Bob Greco Band at 7 p.m.

People attending the festival can look forward to Stein Hoist, food, fun, and more. Both days will require a $10 entry fee that goes towards student scholarships, and the local Federation of German American Societies.

On Saturday from noon - 9 p.m., there will be German traditions such as Bavarian dancers, German Big bands, European car shows, vendors, and contests.