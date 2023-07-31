The Buffalo Museum of Science celebrates bubbles

The Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting their annual Bubblefest this September with Buffalo Foam Parties & The Bubble Man.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to have some fun with the family this fall? The Buffalo Museum of Science will be hosting its annual Bubblefest for everyone to come and have some soapy fun.

Bubblefest will be on September 16, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., and will offer guests the opportunity to celebrate the science behind bubbles at the Museum.

There will be crafts, activities, and special guest Buffalo Foam Parties will be at the event to offer a bubbletastic experience for all to enjoy.

The museum said along with the regular priced admission activities there will also be shows throughout the day called 'Bubblemania' presented by the bubble man, Doug Rougeux.

The bubble man will be showing guests the science of popping bubbles and the art of bubble sculpture. He will amaze all those present with bouncing bubbles, bubble cubes, and even bubbles that can stretch over 25 feet long.

Bubblemania shows will be held throughout the day at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. for $6 per person.

Tickets are available online and are encouraged to be purchased ahead of time to avoid the line on the day of the event. Only a limited amount of tickets for Bubblemania will be available in person at the door.

Regular admission for Bubblefest will be $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 62+, and children 2-17 years old. Regular Bubblefest admission & Bubblemania tickets can both be purchased online here.