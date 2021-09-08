Books for Kids - Donate New Books

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Reading opens up a world of possibilities for a child. Help make the return of the annual Books for Kids book drive the most successful one yet! The Books for Kids book drive an annual campaign to collect new children’s books to distribute to needy children, who would not otherwise have a chance to own a book of their own. Books for Kids has distributed close to 2.9 million books to needy children since it was established in 1995. Books for Kids is sponsored by WGRZ Channel 2, The Buffalo News, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, WBLK and Wegmans.