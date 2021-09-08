Books for Kids - Donate New Books

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Reading opens up a world of possibilities for a child. Help make the return of the annual Books for Kids book drive the most successful one yet! The Books for Kids book drive an annual campaign to collect new children’s books to distribute to needy children, who would not otherwise have a chance to own a book of their own. Books for Kids has distributed close to 2.9 million books to needy children since it was established in 1995. Books for Kids is sponsored by WGRZ Channel 2, The Buffalo News, Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, WBLK and Wegmans.
Project FLIGHT is a not-for-profit organization devoted to promoting literacy in children and caregivers, through school and family literacy initiatives. Project FLIGHT’s mission is for all children to have access to reading materials and to live in literate environment.
Organizations that service children and community service organization lending libraries are eligible to receive books from Books for Kids.
Join us for a live book drive at Wegmans, 5275 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville, Friday, October 8th.
New books can be dropped off at the following locations:
• Wegmans - All locations in Erie and Niagara Counties.
• Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries - All locations.
• The Buffalo News, Washington & Scott Sts.
To make a monetary donation, make checks payable to Books For Kids/Project Flight, mail to Project Flight, Books for Kids c/o Donations 7954 Transit Road, PMB 205, Buffalo, NY 14221.
For more information visit www.projectflight.org.