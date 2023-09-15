Celebrate Halloween at the Buffalo Zoo

Celebrate Halloween with some spooky furry friends at the Buffalo Zoo this October.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a fun family friendly Halloween event to attend this fall? The Buffalo Zoo has the perfect opportunity.

Families attending are encouraged to put on their best Halloween costumes, and get ready to show all the animal friends the spooky looks.

The Boo at the Zoo will be happening on both October 21 and 28 from 5:30pm - 9pm. Ticket prices will be available online for both zoo members and non-members. Those who are under 2-years old will have a discounted ticket price of $7.

Members cost $15

Non-members cost $18

Tickets purchased include

Animals on exhibit until dusk

Goodies from the Trick-or-Treat trail stations

Bubble shows from WOW Party Buffalo

Ambassador animal meet and greets

Complimentary rides on the train and carousel

Photo opportunities with special characters

Seasonal activities like the corn maze

The event is held rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable.

To learn more visit buffalozoo.org