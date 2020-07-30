Drive-In Fireworks and Food Drive - Saturday, August 15th, Erie County Fairgrounds

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Agricultural announced "Blast Out Hunger" Drive -In Fireworks and contact less Food Drive on Saturday, August 15th at the Erie County Fairgrounds. The WNY community is invited to attend this safe, family event combining a spectacular fireworks display and food drive to benefit Feed More WNY.

The admission price for "Blast Out Hunger" is a bag of non-perishable food to benefit Feed More WNY. Guests can use both South Park and Quinby Drive entrances to the Erie County Fairgrounds, entrances will be open at 7pm. This will be a contact-less food collection, food will be collected directly from your vehicle at the entrances.

The drive-in style fireworks will follow social distancing guidelines with guests parked in every other parking spot on a first come first serve basis. Guests are permitted to sit inside their vehicles or next to their vehicle or use the bed of pick-up truck to sit-in.

The Erie County Agricultural Society will also have a variety of food vendors on-site featuring some Erie County Fair favorites, kettle corn, pizza, funnel cakes, deep fried oreos and twinkies, frozen lemonade, candy apples and more!

The fireworks display by Skylighters of WNY will begin at 9:30pm and the show will last 30 minutes. The fireworks show will be accompanied by music by tuning into radio 1620AM. In the event of rain or inclement weather the fireworks will be held the following Saturday on August 22nd.

In recent years the Erie County Fair has been the largest one day summertime food collection for Feed More WNY with Opening Day/Ch.2 Day food drive, offering free admission to Erie County Fair with a non-perishable food donation. Since the Erie County Fair will not be happening this year, the Erie County Agricultural Society is offering "Blast Out Hunger" as a way for the WNY Community to come together to support Feed More WNY.

"Blast Out Hunger" is sponsored by WGRZ Ch. 2, Lake Shore Savings Bank, Independent Health Foundation, Tops Markets and The Buffalo News.