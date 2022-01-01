Black History Month Events

Celebrate Black History Month in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February is Black History Month and a time to celebrate, learn and explore WNY's rich history.

Check out some of the local celebrations taking place across WNY:

Michigan Stret Buffalo African American Corridor - Learn about Buffalo's Black History through the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor's Lecture Series! All lectures start at 6 PM. All lectures are free and open to the public. Click Here for more information.

UB Distinguished Speakers Series - February 16th, 7pm, Center for the Arts - Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer Prize winning Creator of "The 1619 Project", New York Times Magazine Writer. Click Here for more information and tickets.

Buy Black Buffalo, Vendors from 15 Black-owned businesses will be at the Broadway Market each Saturday in February to sell Jewelry, Body Care items, clothing and more. Stop by 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th at the Broadway Market. Click Here for more info.

Niagara Arts & Cultural Center (NAAC) also has exhibits free & open to the public throughout Feb. – Artists of Color Exhibit & the Freedom’s Crossing Exhibit- Click Here for more info.