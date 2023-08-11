Bike night event in Newfane to benefit WNY Challenger Sports

Motorcycles will fill the streets of Newfane on Friday night for the 18th annual Bike Night supporting WNY Challenger Sports.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — Looking have a night out and check out some cool bikes?

Tonight in Newfane is the 18th annual Bike Night hosted by Calhoon's Pub to support WNY Challenger Sports from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Challenger Sports League Inc. is a safe and happy place for individuals of all ages, with disabilities, to experience the joy of athletic participation at a level within each individual’s capabilities.

Their mission is for everyone to experience the fun of competition where everyone can win.

During the event the outdoor grove and parking lot will be filled with motorcycles, food, beverages, and more for people to enjoy. Food & beverages will be served both by the Greenlief's On The Go food truck, and inside pub for purchase.

People can also try their hand at the Challenger Sports 'Ring toss for bottles,' 50/50 raffles, a bike competition, and shop around local vendors such as

The Grouchy Old Biker

Paradise in Pink

Kristi Black

Lularoe with the Woods

Music at the event will be preformed by the Dave Viterna Group, a popular WNY blues and rock band. The event itself is free to attend for anyone interested.

This Friday MOTORCYCLES will fill the parking lot! Greenlief's On The Go will be serving food outside, Calhoon’s Pub... Posted by Calhoon's Pub on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

To learn more visit calhoonspub.com or www.wnychallengersports.com