Bike night event in Newfane to benefit WNY Challenger Sports

NEWFANE, N.Y. — Looking have a night out and check out some cool bikes?
Tonight in Newfane is the 18th annual Bike Night hosted by Calhoon's Pub to support WNY Challenger Sports from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Challenger Sports League Inc. is a safe and happy place for individuals of all ages, with disabilities, to experience the joy of athletic participation at a level within each individual’s capabilities.
Their mission is for everyone to experience the fun of competition where everyone can win.
During the event the outdoor grove and parking lot will be filled with motorcycles, food, beverages, and more for people to enjoy. Food & beverages will be served both by the Greenlief's On The Go food truck, and inside pub for purchase.
People can also try their hand at the Challenger Sports 'Ring toss for bottles,' 50/50 raffles, a bike competition, and shop around local vendors such as
- The Grouchy Old Biker
- Paradise in Pink
- Kristi Black
- Lularoe with the Woods
Music at the event will be preformed by the Dave Viterna Group, a popular WNY blues and rock band. The event itself is free to attend for anyone interested.
To learn more visit calhoonspub.com or www.wnychallengersports.com
