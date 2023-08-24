Becker Farms 'Apple Thief' event

Becker Farms is hosting a weekend celebration to say goodbye to summer and hello to fall.

MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. — Are you ready to ring in the fall season? Becker Farms is too and to celebrate the end of summer they are hosting a weekend event for just that.

The event, called Apple Thief Weekend, will be on this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will give people the opportunity to try the farms apple flavored brew-cider concoctions in celebration for the upcoming Apple Harvest festival.

It will also offer any kid's coming to the event all of the farms usual attractions at no cost free to experience such as hayrides, the mega slide, playgrounds, petting zoo, corn maze, and more.

The event will also have apple picking available for those looking to stock up for the fall season.

This event is the last weekend where people will have the chance to be on the farm grounds without an admissions ticket until November 1.

To learn more visit www.beckerfarms.com