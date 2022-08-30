Becker Farms- First Ever Booster Weekend

Becker Farms is hosting their first ever Booster Weekend

This Labor Day Weekend, September 3-5, during Becker Farms Booster Weekend, local community groups can benefit one of their programs. With the use of a special promo code, groups will receive $5 for every ticket sold to support their organization.



Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards is a 5th Generation family owned 340 acre working fruit and vegetable farm that sells most of their products directly to the public. Fourteen groups have already begun to fundraise and more groups are encouraged to join in the fun!

Pricing starts at $13 per child, $15 per senior, and $17 per adult with advance purchase requested. There will also be plenty of activities on the farm including apple picking, live music, goat races, corn maze, mega slide, homemade donuts, and so much more.