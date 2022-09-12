Becker Farms Apple Season and Fall Fun on the Farm is Underway in WNY

Becker Farms Apple Season and Fall Fun on the Farm, a family-friendly tradition, is in full swing with free weekday admission

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms proudly announces the 2022 Apple Season and Fall Fun on the Farm, a family-friendly tradition, is now in full swing with free admission to the grounds weekdays, with ticketed events on weekends.

This year's Apple Season and Fall Fun on the Farm includes parking, live music, apple picking of 4 qts of apples per person, and access to 340 acres of countryside, and family-friendly activities. Guests can pick apples, enjoy comfort food, drink, and socializing at the Country Market, Beer Garden, and Brew Pub. Families and children can enjoy unlimited hayrides, watch goat races at 12pm, 2pm, or 4pm, visit the playground, Farm Animal Exhibits, corn and rope maze, pedal carts, tricycles, the giant jumping pillow, jungle gym, and much more.

New this year, guests can rent private furnished lounge tents in the apple orchard with up to 8 guests for 3 hours and includes a dedicated host, picnic box, and seasonal food and drink. Choose from the Golden Apple Experience or the Orchardside Lounge Tent rental. To learn more go to the Orchard Oasis visit.

Amanda Vizcarra, 5th generation family member and Hospitality Director, anticipates a very busy Fall season at Becker Farms: “We have been hard at work to make sure this year’s experience on our farm will be one to remember. What’s better than taking a leisurely drive with family or friends on a beautiful day, stepping onto our glorious farmland, and making memories together? In fact, we like to say, Tradition Starts Here!”