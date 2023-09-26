Autumn chalk festival

The festival will be both outside and inside the grain silos at Buffalo RiverWorks, and filled with artists showcasing their chalk talents.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for some final fun to have outside before the weather changes?

Buffalo RiverWorks is hosting an autumn edition chalk fest on October 8 and 9. The event is free to attend, and a fun opportunity to see some cool artwork with the family.

The festival will be both outside and inside the grain silos at Buffalo RiverWorks, and filled with artists showcasing their chalk talents.

Those artists participating are chosen for the event based on the criteria that follows:

Expertise level

Returning artists

Order of signing up

Those artists will have a chance to win cash prizes for their work.

People attending the event can also check out RiverWorks zip lines, and Ferris wheel, along with live music, vendor booths, and more.

ChalkFest Buffalo Autumn edition is 2 weeks away! Chalk art inside the grain silos! We are teaming up with Totally... Posted by Buffalo RiverWorks on Monday, September 25, 2023