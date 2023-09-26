Autumn chalk festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for some final fun to have outside before the weather changes?
Buffalo RiverWorks is hosting an autumn edition chalk fest on October 8 and 9. The event is free to attend, and a fun opportunity to see some cool artwork with the family.
The festival will be both outside and inside the grain silos at Buffalo RiverWorks, and filled with artists showcasing their chalk talents.
Those artists participating are chosen for the event based on the criteria that follows:
- Expertise level
- Returning artists
- Order of signing up
Those artists will have a chance to win cash prizes for their work.
People attending the event can also check out RiverWorks zip lines, and Ferris wheel, along with live music, vendor booths, and more.
To learn more visit buffaloriverworks.com