Audubon Community Nature Center hosts FriYAY fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — The Audubon Community Nature Center is inviting people to come celebrate connecting people to nature while supporting a great local business for a 'FriYAY' fundraiser.

The fundraiser will be on August 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Empty Bottle at Southern Tier Distilling in Lakewood. The staff of the Audubon Community Nature Center will be serving drinks as "guest-bartenders" during the event.

The nature center will be getting 10% of all purchases along with orders made online. Reservations for the event are not required, and a basket raffle will be at the event as well.

Audubon Community Nature Center is committed to connecting people to nature, and has nearly a 600-acre nature preserve, the opportunity for people to check in on the live birds of prey, enjoy the native tree arboretum, gardens, picnic area, a natural play space, and hiking experiences with over five miles of trails open from dawn until dusk daily for free.

