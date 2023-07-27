Audubon Community Nature Center hosts FriYAY fundraiser at Southern Tier Distilling

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — The Audubon Community Nature Center is inviting people to come celebrate connecting people to nature while supporting a great local business for a 'FriYAY' fundraiser.
The fundraiser will be on August 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the Empty Bottle at Southern Tier Distilling in Lakewood. The staff of the Audubon Community Nature Center will be serving drinks as "guest-bartenders" during the event.
The nature center will be getting 10% of all purchases along with orders made online. Reservations for the event are not required, and a basket raffle will be at the event as well.
Audubon Community Nature Center is committed to connecting people to nature, and has nearly a 600-acre nature preserve, the opportunity for people to check in on the live birds of prey, enjoy the native tree arboretum, gardens, picnic area, a natural play space, and hiking experiences with over five miles of trails open from dawn until dusk daily for free.
To learn more about the nature center people can visit auduboncnc.org