BUFFALO, N.Y. — All are invited to take part in Arts for Healing, a series of FREE events and activities that promote community building and healing through the expression of art. Arts for Healing is a collaboration of the Buffalo Public Schools, The Buffalo Urban League, Albright Knox, Burchfield Penny, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with many talented local artists. Activities pair local artists to guide activities in various art forms including theatre, poetry, painting, art projects and music. All events will help encourage students to freely express how they feel through and be creative with each art form.
Local artists will pair up at each event to lead activities and share their experience and talents.
Below is a calendar of events that are planned throughout the summer, all events are Free, registration is required - CLICK HERE to register.
Saturday, July 24, 4:00 PM: BPO presents Concert for Healing @ Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion
Friday August 5, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM: BPS Dept. of Arts Spoken Word & Theater Community Performance @ School #59/MLK Jr. Park
Friday, August 12 & 19, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Starlight Studios- Make Art with Starlight Artists and their Bunny, Harold!
Saturday, August 13, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Saturdays at El Museo - Transactional Poetry with Craig Centrie
Saturday, August 27,, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Saturdays at El Museo - Kite Making with Julio Flores
Sunday, September 4, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo & Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper- AGUA FLOW @ Broderick Park
Thursday, September 15, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: BPS Family Arts & Healing Night with Albright Knox Gallery @ School #59/MLK Jr. Park