x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What To Do

Arts For Healing

Free family events and art activities to promote peace, love, joy, and community-building
Credit: Arts for Healing

BUFFALO, N.Y. — All are invited to take part in Arts for Healing, a series of FREE events and activities that promote community building and healing  through the expression of art.  Arts for Healing is a collaboration of the Buffalo Public Schools, The Buffalo Urban League, Albright Knox, Burchfield Penny, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with many talented local artists.  Activities pair local artists to guide activities in various art forms including theatre, poetry, painting, art projects and music.  All events will help encourage students to freely express how they feel through and be creative with each art form. 

Local artists will pair up at each event to lead activities and share their experience and talents.  

Below is a calendar of events that are planned throughout the summer, all events are Free, registration is required - CLICK HERE to register.

Saturday, July 24, 4:00 PM: BPO presents Concert for Healing @ Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion

Friday August 5, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM: BPS Dept. of Arts Spoken Word & Theater Community Performance @ School #59/MLK Jr. Park

Friday, August 12 & 19, 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM: Starlight Studios- Make Art with Starlight Artists and their Bunny, Harold!

Saturday, August 13, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Saturdays at El Museo - Transactional Poetry with Craig Centrie

Saturday, August 27,, 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM: Saturdays at El Museo - Kite Making with Julio Flores

Sunday, September 4, 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM: Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo & Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper- AGUA FLOW @ Broderick Park

Thursday, September 15, 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM: BPS Family Arts & Healing Night with Albright Knox Gallery @ School #59/MLK Jr. Park 

RELATED: 'Art For Healing' helps Buffalo students process feelings from mass shooting

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Most Buffalo: 'Festival Fest'