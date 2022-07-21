BUFFALO, N.Y. — All are invited to take part in Arts for Healing, a series of FREE events and activities that promote community building and healing through the expression of art. Arts for Healing is a collaboration of the Buffalo Public Schools, The Buffalo Urban League, Albright Knox, Burchfield Penny, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra along with many talented local artists. Activities pair local artists to guide activities in various art forms including theatre, poetry, painting, art projects and music. All events will help encourage students to freely express how they feel through and be creative with each art form.