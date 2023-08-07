Art of Jazz series returns to Buffalo AKG Museum

The popular jazz series will be making its return to the newly transformed Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The highly popular jazz series is returning to the newly renovated Buffalo AKG Art Museum for the 2023-24 season. This event has been recognized for the past two decades as a premier jazz event in North America, according to the AKG.

Guests can prepare to listen to lineup of new and long established jazz musicians. The event is being organized and produced by Tony Zambito.

Tickets for the event are as listed:

Season subscription: $150

AKG member season subscription: $130

General admission (single concert): $40

AKG member (single concert): $35

The Art of Jazz series will showcase four exceptional "art of the project" concepts. These concepts will offer a "promising unforgettable and unique experience for guests."

The lineup features works from Gary Smulyan, Anaïs Reno, Rodney Whitaker, Diego Rivera, Dan Wilson, Glen Zaleski, Pete Malinverni, Bruce Barth, Terell Stafford, Tim Warfield, Rudy Royston, Art Hirahara, Boris Koslov and many more.