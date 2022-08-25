Apple Thief Weekend- 8/27 and 8/28

Becker Farms kicks off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend full of fun

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Becker Farms is ready to kick off the Apple Picking & Harvest season with a weekend filled with fun. They will feature be featuring house brewed beer from Becker Brewing including: Apple Thief, Sweet Thief, and Grape Thief for just $5 a print. These three tasty brew-cider bevies are a combination of tasty hard ciders with a delicious house brewed beer.

They will also have all your favorite fall themed kids activities including: hayrides, a MEGA slide, playgrounds, petting zoo, trykes, corn maze, and more. The best part is are all available for free, this weekend only, from 11am-3pm.

Finish off your day with a hand-rolled donut and some apple picking for a taste of what the harvest has to offer. This will be the last weekend you won't need a ticket, so don't wait!

For More information: