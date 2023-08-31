x
An Acoustic Evening with Songwriter Jeffrey Steele - September 12th, Riviera Theatre

Join us for An Acoustic Evening with Songwriter Jeffrey Steele on September 12th at Riviera Theatre, portion of tickets sales benefit Roswell Park.
Credit: Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Join us on Tuesday, September 12th, for an acoustic evening at the Riviera Theatre with songwriter Jeffrey Steele, a five-time Grammy nominee who has been recognized for songwriting hits for artists like Keith Urban, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band and many more.

As part of this fundraiser event, $15 of every ticket purchased will support prostate cancer research at Roswell Park. The Buffalo Bills Alumni Foundation will match each ticket donation and all other donations made that evening up to $50,000 through their Cure the Blue efforts.

Click Here to purchase tickets. 

