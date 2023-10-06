Amusement park rides at the Great Pumpkin Farm

Lots going on this weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence is bringing the fun fair spirit to the pumpkin patch on Saturday.

People going to the farm can enjoy a day full of amusement park rides, and fall fun. The rides will be weather permitting, and for $25 people can ride all day.

The farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and along with rides, people can enjoy live music, food, the corn maze, and more. To check out a full list of the events for the day people can click here.

Tickets for the farm on weekends and this Monday cost $15 for those ages 3 to 64, and those who are 65 years old or older get in for free.

On Monday, the farm will be hosting their annual pumpkin drop at noon. A 1,000-pound pumpkin will be dropped from 100-foot in the air.

