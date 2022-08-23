Benefits Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year marks not one but two milestones for the Buffalo International Horse show, this will be the 75th Annual Buffalo International Horse Show along with celebrating 100 years at this historic facility located at 950 Amherst Street in Buffalo, NY. This year's Buffalo International Horse Show and the takes place September 15th-18th.

The Buffalo International Horse Show attracts some of the world’s finest riders. This major event benefits the therapeutic riding center and programs. Despite the challenges presented by COVID, the Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center continued to offer our a full schedule of therapeutic lessons throughout 2021. The Buffalo Therapeutic Riding Center offers lessons and riding programs for children with disabilities.

The BIHS is a "A" Rated Horse Show and is supported by the Syracuse PHA, Ohio PHA, and WPPHA.