5th Annual Rise for Recovery Walk on September 9th to benefit Kids Escaping Drugs

5th Annual Rise for Recovery Walk to Commemorate Lives, Raise Awareness, and Foster Hope in the Face of National Recovery Month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 5th Annual Rise for Recovery walk takes place at 10am, Saturday, September 9th, at Lakeside Event Lawn at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. This annual event honors the lives lost to drug overdose and raises awareness of the effects of substance. This empowering event aims to bring the community together for a day of remembrance, education, and support.

All members of the community are invited to take part to show their support for those on their recovery journey. Attendees are encouraged to invite family, friends, and colleagues to join in this important cause. Registration for the event starts at 9am, the walk begins at 10am followed by snacks and refreshments. Registration for the walk is $25 per person, ages 12 and under FREE.

The event will feature a heartwarming memorial ceremony to honor the lives lost to drug overdoses. It will also provide valuable insights into the resources available for prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Proceeds from the walk benefit Kids Escaping Drugs. Kids Escaping Drugs empowers adolescents and families to live a life free from the disease of addiction through community outreach, education and early intervention.