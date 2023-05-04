514 Remembrance Weekend 2023

Series of events for Reflection, Healing & Hope taking place May 12th - May 14th

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York Community is invited to come together for a series of events in remembrance of the mass shooting that took place on May 14th, 2023. A collaborative committee of community leaders, businesses along with the City of Buffalo have organized a weekend dedicated to "Reflection, Healing & Hope".

The remembrance events include a panel discussion on Friday, May 12th, 9am-12pm at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, David C. Hohn, M.D. Lecture Hall (99 Carlton St.). "Beyond Hate" panel discussion features a conversation with NY Times Bestselling author, professor and anti-racism activist, Dr. Ibram X. Kendi. Seating is limited, reserve a spot via Eventbrite.

The Buffalo Public Schools in conjunction with Erie1BOCES and Buffalo Toronto Public Media are hosting a virtual "Educational Day of Healing & Restoration" for school age students on Friday, May 12th. Event activities include a Virtual Healing Circle, book readings and uplifting messages from special guests. Click Here for more information.

On Saturday, May 13th, a Community Gathering for Reflection and Hope takes place from 12pm - 5pm at Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion. This free event is open to the community and will feature a moment of prayer, community resources, children's activities, food and more. Project Flight and the Buffalo & Erie County Library will also be distributing free books to children and families.

A special tribute to the ten lives lost in the 5/14 shooting, a reflective light display will shine on the columns of Buffalo City Hall from dawn until dusk throughout the weekend of May 12th. The light display will feature colors chosen by each of the ten families.

On Sunday, May 14th a moment of remembrance will take place at Tops Friendly Markets,1275 Jefferson Avenue, from 2pm-2:30pm led by Mayor Byron W. Brown and followed by area church bells chiming at 2:28pm.

A memorial service for Healing and Hope will conclude the weekend's remembrance events at 6pm on Sunday, May 14th at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave, Buffalo, NY.