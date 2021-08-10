Spooktacular walk: Haunted Woods Walk kicks off in West Seneca

Those looking for a bit of a scare in the woods can enjoy this walk every Friday and Saturday for the rest of October.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The fourth annual Haunted Woods Walk kicked off in West Seneca on Friday night. If you're in the mood for a spooktacular walk through the woods, the walk benefits the SPCA Serving Erie County.

Organizers aren't affiliated with the SPCA Serving Erie County, but they love animals so much that they want to give back.

"What we're doing here is kind of twofold," said Deborah Mikolajewski. "We're benefiting the ASPCA, but we're also giving kids families and seniors a good time, and a safe environment."

The event takes place every Friday and Saturday for the remainder of October at 1660 Orchard Park Road in West Seneca.

"It's fun, they get to relax, socialize, the kids get a kick out of all the Halloween displays," Mikolajewski said. "It's just a good fun night, and it benefits the ASPCA."

The tour lasts one hour, and organizers ask that patrons don't bring costumes, masks or alcoholic beverages.

Tickets are $5 and can be reserved by calling 716-826-4133.