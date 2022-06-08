40th Anniversary Subaru Buffalo 4 Mile Chase

It's the social running event of the summer, Friday, July 15th in the Elmwood Village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a two year delay the Subaru 4 Mile Chase returns to the Elmwood Village to celebrate it's 40th Anniversary, on Friday, July 15th. This summer time tradition is known as the social running event of the summer and in the top 3 four mile races in the world ! Register today and join the fun! Click here for on-line registration.

The Subaru Buffalo 4 Mile Chase kicks off on Friday, July 15th at 11am at Bidwell and Elmwood Avenue with Packet Pick-Up & Registration from 11am - Race time.

Festivities continue at 5:00 P.M. with a Happy Hour and Live Music.

6:30 P.M. Elite Introductions and Pre-Race Instructions.

7:00 P.M. SHARP - RACE START. Click here to see map of race route.

Prize Money $$$$$ for top finishers: Couples division 1st Place $50, US and Canadian born age group winners 20-24 and up: $50. Open Male-Female:1st Place $500, 2nd Place $275, rd Place $150. Masters Male-Female: 1st Place, $300, 2nd Place, $200, 3rd Place, $100. US Male-Femal: 1st Place, $400, 2nd Place $250, 3rd Place, $125. Top Local Male-Female - $75.

Everyone gets an award in the 7-9, 10-12 & 13-14 divisions and 5-10 deep in other divisions.

T-Shirts to the first 750 entries.

Complementary Food & Refreshments during Post Race Party.

Live Music and Entertainment.

Kids Races - for ages 5-7, 8-10, 11-13 at 7pm. To enter the Kids Races call (716) 851-4615.