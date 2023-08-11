3rd annual Urban Farm Day

The 3rd annual annual Urban Farm Day makes its return on August 26.

The day is an opportunity for people to get outside. and discover the wonders of the region's blossoming agricultural community , and food system partners.

At the event people can tour an indoor mushroom farm, visit the pay-as-you-can community café and urban garden, talk to local farmers, and shop produce grown by farmers from seven African countries and the U.S. The muchroom farm tours are free but must have time spots reserved ahead of time, and can be made here.

There will also be a rabbit hutch, a chicken coop, and two beehives to check out at the event.

The schedule for the events daysites includes,

10 a.m. Talk: Big Big Table - Abundance and Creativity: Challenging the Paradigms of Food Security - 272 Hudson St, Buffalo

10 a.m. Tour: Flat 12 Mushrooms – Meet Indoor Mushroom Farming – Free tour by registration only, 37 Chandler St, Buffalo

11 a.m. Talk: DeeplyRooted Community Garden - Bountiful Beds –98 Luksin Drive, Tonawanda

11 a.m. Talk: Grassroots Gardens of WNY - We need this now more than ever: Learning How Therapeutic Gardening Can Heal Communities –389 Broadway, Buffalo

11 a.m. Tour: Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) - Tour of MAP’s Headquarters - 387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Workshop: UB Food Lab - Nourishing change: Community-driven Strategies for Equitable Urban Agriculture on East Buffalo – (team will lead multiple workshops; sessions will last approximately 30-45 minutes), 117 Zenner St, Buffalo

12 p.m. Talk: Bolyard Garden - Forest Gardening – 223 Broad Street, Tonawanda

1 p.m. Talk: Farmer Pirates Compost - From Food Scraps to Compost to Beautiful Soil –0 Gittere St, Buffalo

1 p.m. Talk: Groundwork Market Garden - Intro to Urban Food Production - 1698 Genesee St., Buffalo

1 p.m. Talk: Harris Garden - How Do you Make Your Fresh Food Last Longer at Home –108 Landon St., Buffalo

3 p.m. Talk: 5 Loaves Farm – The Real Cost of Food –1172 West Ave., Buffalo

Urban Farm Day, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, 10am-3pm. Meet the rabbit family at Linda’s Sustainable Living Homestead Garden, on Grand Island. #UrbanFarmDay Posted by Gardens Buffalo Niagara on Friday, August 11, 2023

To look at the entire schedule for the day and farms attending visit www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com