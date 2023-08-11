x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
What To Do

3rd annual Urban Farm Day

The 3rd annual annual Urban Farm Day makes its return on August 26.
Credit: Urban Farm Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The third annual Urban Farm Day is making its return on August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

The day is an opportunity for people to get outside. and discover the wonders of the region's blossoming agricultural community , and food system partners. 

At the event people can tour an indoor mushroom farm, visit the pay-as-you-can community café and urban garden, talk to local farmers, and shop produce grown by farmers from seven African countries and the U.S. The muchroom farm tours are free but must have time spots reserved ahead of time, and can be made here.

There will also be a rabbit hutch, a chicken coop, and two beehives to check out at the event. 

The schedule for the events daysites includes,

  • 10 a.m. Talk: Big Big Table - Abundance and Creativity: Challenging the Paradigms of Food Security - 272 Hudson St, Buffalo
  • 10 a.m. Tour: Flat 12 Mushrooms – Meet Indoor Mushroom Farming – Free tour by registration only, 37 Chandler St, Buffalo
  • 11 a.m. Talk: DeeplyRooted Community Garden - Bountiful Beds –98 Luksin Drive, Tonawanda
  • 11 a.m. Talk: Grassroots Gardens of WNY - We need this now more than ever: Learning How Therapeutic Gardening Can Heal Communities –389 Broadway, Buffalo 
  • 11 a.m. Tour: Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) - Tour of MAP’s Headquarters  - 387 Massachusetts Avenue, Buffalo 
  • 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Workshop: UB Food Lab - Nourishing change: Community-driven Strategies for Equitable Urban Agriculture on East Buffalo – (team will lead multiple workshops; sessions will last approximately 30-45 minutes), 117 Zenner St, Buffalo
  • 12 p.m. Talk: Bolyard Garden - Forest Gardening – 223 Broad Street, Tonawanda
  • 1 p.m. Talk: Farmer Pirates Compost - From Food Scraps to Compost to Beautiful Soil –0 Gittere St, Buffalo
  • 1 p.m. Talk: Groundwork Market Garden - Intro to Urban Food Production - 1698 Genesee St., Buffalo
  • 1 p.m. Talk: Harris Garden - How Do you Make Your Fresh Food Last Longer at Home –108 Landon St., Buffalo
  • 3 p.m. Talk: 5 Loaves Farm – The Real Cost of Food –1172 West Ave., Buffalo

Urban Farm Day, Saturday, Aug 26, 2023, 10am-3pm. Meet the rabbit family at Linda’s Sustainable Living Homestead Garden, on Grand Island. #UrbanFarmDay

Posted by Gardens Buffalo Niagara on Friday, August 11, 2023

To look at the entire schedule for the day and farms attending visit www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

More Videos

In Other News

Storm Team 2 festival forecast with Jennifer Stanonis for August 4-6

Before You Leave, Check This Out